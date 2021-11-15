ELIZABETHTOWN — Nov. 27 is the deadline for a tree decorating contest at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market that is part of the Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration.

The 30 Days initiative, a renaming of last year’s inaugural Warm Southern Christmas, is under the umbrella of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and kicks off this Friday. The second annual Holly Jolly Christmas Show is Friday through Sunday in Elizabethtown.

The chamber has also announced some of the specifics for the Lighting of the Lake.

At the farmers market in the Christmas Tree Grove, the theme is Our Future Looks Bright. A release says, “Participants are encouraged to decorate their tree based on the theme. There is a limit of 10 trees. Sponsorship and reservation of a tree is $20, which will benefit the Empty Stocking Fund.”

Trees can be decorated between Tuesday and Friday, Nov. 23-26. During the second weekend of events, which includes the ever-important Shop Local campaign the Saturday after Thanksgiving, visitors to the farmers market can cast a vote for their favorite tree for $1. Proceeds benefit the Empty Stocking Fund, the benevolence project led by the Bladen Journal and its partners Leinwands, the Department of Social Services and the Lumber River United Way.

Voting ends Sunday at 4:30 p.m., just as the parade is winding down and before the tree lighting ceremony on the Bladen County Courthouse square at 5:30. Winners will be announced at the latter.

Registration forms are available at http://elizabethtownwhitelake.com/christmas, or by visiting the chamber office at 207 E. Broad St. Call 910-862-4368 for more information.

The Lighting of the Lake Holiday Dock Decorating Contest is expected to triple, and perhaps quadruple or more last year’s 15 entrants. The event is sponsored by Duke Energy.

For this event, decorations must be up by Dec. 4. Voting begins that Saturday night and continues through Dec. 19, the Sunday before Christmas.

Registration must be done by Nov. 30. Lights are to be up and stay on from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 4-24.

Viewing points on land are at White Lake Marine, Goldston’s Pier, Camp Clearwater and Timberlodge Pier.

Earlier this fall, the chamber announced the 30 Days will include the Lu Mil Festival of Lights, the Tour of Churches, an elf scavenger hunt among Elizabethtown merchants, and the annual Christmas parade in downtown Elizabethtown. There are activities planned at the farmers market every Saturday from Nov. 27 to Dec. 18.

