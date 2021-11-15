Coronavirus: County transmission rate moves from moderate back to substantial

ELIZABETHTOWN — Moderate didn’t last long.

Still, the trend of coronavirus in Bladen County remains vastly improved over time despite Monday’s listing from the CDC changing moderate transmission level to substantial. Only seven counties remain moderate, down from 10 last Thursday; Bladen is one of 31 at substantial, and 62 are labeled high.

The period measured is Nov. 7 to Saturday for case rate, and Nov. 5 to Thursday for percent positivity.

On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, Bladen County has 44.8 percent (14,666) of the total population fully vaccinated and 53.3 percent (17,456) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 51.3 percent and 61 percent, respectively.

The county had a rough winter from December to mid-February, and again hit a bad spot in late summer from August into September. Since the pandemic began, the county has had 95 fatalities and 5,529 positive tests. There have been no fatalities this month and 53 positive tests.

Statewide, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,039 hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, North Carolina has recorded 18,437 deaths related to COVID-19, and 1,506,576 positive tests.

False positive tests are not calculated into the state or county numbers.

With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 70 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,750 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,568 in Bladenboro; 715 in Clarkton; 543 in East Arcadia; 306 in White Oak; 275 in Tar Heel; 138 in Council; and 120 in Kelly.

There are 34 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 32 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,390 deaths and 102,786 cases. Cumberland has had 487 deaths and 46,918 cases; Robeson has had 435 deaths and 25,255 cases; Columbus has had 230 deaths and 10,195 cases; Sampson has had 137 deaths and 11,439 cases; and Pender has had 101 deaths and 8,979 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.7 percent of the deaths (6,767) and 45.2 percent of the cases (681,020) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,263 deaths and 159,913 positive cases, Gaston County has had 628 deaths and 40,766 cases, Rowan County has had 464 deaths and 26,659 cases, Union County has had 355 deaths and 37,178 cases, Cabarrus County has had 345 deaths and 33,542 cases — a total of 3,055 deaths and 298,058 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 899 deaths and 131,796 cases, Johnston County has had 335 deaths and 33,042 cases, Durham County has had 262 deaths and 35,302 cases, and Orange County has had 110 deaths and 12,053 cases — a total of 1,606 deaths and 212,193 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 901 deaths and 69,391 cases, Forsyth County has had 574 deaths and 52,798 cases, Randolph County has had 320 deaths and 22,292 cases, and Davidson County has had 311 deaths and 26,288 cases — a total of 2,106 deaths and 170,769 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 47 million confirmed cases and 763,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 34.4 million.

There have been more than 253.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 5.1 million deaths.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.