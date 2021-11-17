ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration begins Friday with the second annual Holly Jolly Christmas Show.

The extravaganza, hosted by Whimsical Florist & Gifts shop in Elizabethtown at 314 S. Poplar St., runs through Sunday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Information, including cost to attend, can be gained by calling 910-872-9931.

The 30 Days initiative, a renaming of last year’s inaugural Warm Southern Christmas, is under the umbrella of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

It also includes Lu Mil Festival of Lights, the Tour of Churches, the Christmas Tree Grove at the farmers market, the Lighting of the Lake and dock decorating contests at White Lake, an elf scavenger hunt among Elizabethtown merchants, and the annual Christmas parade in downtown Elizabethtown. There are activities planned at the farmers market every Saturday from Nov. 27 to Dec. 18.

Registration forms for these, where applicable, are available at http://elizabethtownwhitelake.com/christmas, or by visiting the chamber office at 207 E. Broad St. Call 910-862-4368 for more information.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.