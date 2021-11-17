Jersey Mike’s opening in Elizabethtown in early 2022

ELIZABETHTOWN — Jersey Mike’s Subs is expanding into Elizabethtown.

The popular fast-casual sandwich shop, which serves fresh sliced subs on freshly baked white or wheat bread, will open at the corner of South Poplar and West Swanzy streets, in front of the IGA Fresh Foods supermarket.

End of construction is scheduled for late December with the restaurant to open after the new year, according to Tara Ostrander, project coordinator for RayWest Designs.

“Of couse, Elizabethtown is a good area. There are not other Jersey Mike’s there,” she said, “and this one is a little larger. The layout is a little different.”

The 2,050-square-foot business will share duplex tenant space with the Big Smoker Friendly store.

Ostrander declined to say who the owners are, but noted that they have other Jersey Mike’s locations.

Until recently, a sign was posted by Swanzy Street that read, “Jersey Mike’s Subs coming soon.” That sign has since been removed.

“They pretty much took all the old stuff out,” said Kristin Height, who manages Big Smoker Friendly. “Pretty much everything will be brand new.”

This would be the first Jersey Mike’s to open in Bladen County. The nearest one from Elizabethtown is on North Elm Street in Lumberton. Clinton also has a location.

How did Height think the sub restaurant would do in a town long known for it’s Melvins’ hamburgers?

“I’m honestly not sure,” she replied. “At first, they’ll get some business because people will want to see what it’s like.”

The Jersey Mike’s chain has its roots in 1956, when what was initially called Mike’s Subs opened in a small shop in the seaside town of Point Pleasant, New Jersey. In 1987, franchising began and the name was changed from Mike’s Subs to Jersey Mike’s “to capture the authenticity of where the authentic sub sandwich was born,” the company states on its website.

Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, with more than 2,000 locations open and under development nationwide, is headquartered in Manasquan, New Jersey.

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or mfutch@bladenjournal.com.