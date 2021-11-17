ELIZABETHTOWN — One Bladen County school has been dropped from the list of clusters, the state said in its report on Tuesday.

Elizabethtown Primary’s improved status leaves just three schools still on the list. There remain no outbreaks on the county by county listing from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Still on the cluster list for schools are Bladenboro Middle (one staff, 19 students), Elizabethtown Middle (two staff, three students) and Tar Heel Middle (no staff, five students). Numbers are cumulative from varying points and do not indicate active. The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

Bladen remained on Wednesday listed as a county with substantial transmission level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Bladen County has 45 percent (14,711) of the total population fully vaccinated and 53.7 percent (17,577) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 51.5 percent and 61.4 percent, respectively.

One county, Pamlico, has improved to the “low” level of transmission, or blue on the four-color map. Four counties are moderate, 31 are substantial, and 64 are high. The urban areas of Charlotte and Greensboro are high, and the Raleigh-Durham area of the Triangle is mostly substantial.

The period measured is Nov. 9 to Monday for case rate, and Nov. 7 to Saturday for percent positivity.

According to Wednesday’s update from the Bladen County Health Department, the last fatality here was in the Oct. 27 report; active cases on Wednesday numbered 36 with nobody hospitalized. There have been 58 positive tests this month, and 76 recoveries.

Statewide, the DHHS reported 1,049 hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, North Carolina has recorded 18,514 deaths related to COVID-19, and 1,510,086 positive tests. False positive tests are not calculated into the state or county numbers.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 70 percent of the ventilators, 19 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 21 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,751 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,568 in Bladenboro; 716 in Clarkton; 547 in East Arcadia; 306 in White Oak; 276 in Tar Heel; 138 in Council; and 120 in Kelly.

There are 34 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 32 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,393 deaths and 102,972 cases. Cumberland has had 487 deaths and 47,018 cases; Robeson has had 436 deaths and 25,287 cases; Columbus has had 230 deaths and 10,212 cases; Sampson has had 139 deaths and 11,451 cases; and Pender has had 101 deaths and 9,004 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.7 percent of the deaths (6,796) and 45.2 percent of the cases (682,769) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,269 deaths and 160,267 positive cases, Gaston County has had 629 deaths and 40,885 cases, Rowan County has had 468 deaths and 26,704 cases, Union County has had 357 deaths and 37,332 cases, Cabarrus County has had 345 deaths and 33,642 cases — a total of 3,068 deaths and 298,830 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 899 deaths and 132,152 cases, Johnston County has had 336 deaths and 33,144 cases, Durham County has had 262 deaths and 35,403 cases, and Orange County has had 110 deaths and 12,085 cases — a total of 1,607 deaths and 212,784 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 910 deaths and 69,542 cases, Forsyth County has had 576 deaths and 52,943 cases, Randolph County has had 323 deaths and 22,321 cases, and Davidson County has had 312 deaths and 26,349 cases — a total of 2,121 deaths and 171,155 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 47.3 million confirmed cases and 766,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 34.4 million.

There have been more than 254.7 million cases worldwide, with more than 5.1 million deaths.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.