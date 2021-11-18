Hales, of Dream Works, gives presentation to Elizabethtown Rotary Club

ELIZABETHTOWN — Kellye Hales, director of Educare at Dream Works in Elizabethtown, was guest speaker on Wednesday for the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 of District 7730.

Meeting at San Jose Restaurant, the members were presented a program explaining how Educare works. Students in Bladen County are able to come get Zoom classes done and use wireless internet services. Hales works with students in a tutoring mentorship. There is also day-care offerings.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.