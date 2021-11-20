ELIZABETHTOWN — The second Holly Jolly Christmas Show had a leisurely laidback appeal to many of the shoppers who came through the doors on Saturday.

The show wasn’t crazy busy, and there was no frenzied shopping to be seen like at some door-buster Black Friday sales. Though most visitors were not wearing face masks, the crowd appeared to be comfortably spread apart.

“It’s very local, and you don’t have to go so far. With COVID, it’s not as large a crowd,” shopper Jill Smith said.

Like the customers, the vendors, too, seemed to be pleased.

“You know how women like Christmas and decorating,” said 27-year-old Brook Phelps, who was manning the Mustard Seed Boutique spot in the back area of the host Whimsical Florist & Gifts store.

Phelps, who owns the clothing business with her sister, Amber Coleman, worked last year’s show, too.

Phelps and Coleman are from the Delco and Whiteville communities, respectively.

“I think the biggest thing for me is to get our name out there, for sure, and to offer ladies clothing at a reasonable price,” Phelps said. “And the booth rent is reasonable.”

Smith, who is in her 40s and lives in Elizabethtown, was buying a tunic, earrings and a pair of leggings from the Jackie O’Neil Designs vendor site.

“I came just to check out the vendors,” Smith said. “I think it’s representative of our county. Most of what people in the county shop for and look for is here.”

The three-day run of the show got underway on Friday and continued Saturday and Sunday.

Approximately 21 vendors were working the in-store bazaar Saturday morning in the building which once housed Goody’s.

“We have a variety of items and gifts,” local florist and Holly Jolly Christmas Show promoter Maurice Williams said. “It sort of starts your Christmas season off.”

A year ago, Williams first provided a scaled-down option for holiday shoppers when the Junior League of Fayetteville canceled the popular Holly Day Fair for the first time in 54 years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He knew he had a good idea by the amount of foot traffic and seller success at the initial event.

Williams, who figures to keep the event as an annual attraction, estimated 400 to 500 shoppers attended the show on Friday.

The vendors, with such business names as Ladybug Adventures, Jackie’s Stitches, Southern Belle Boutique and Fired Up Jewelry, were spread out throughout the spacious store setting. As for Fired Up Jewelry, it promotes its merchandise as “Handcrafted from Real Ammo.”

“I love the earrings made out of bullets,” 73-year-old Lela Harrelson said with a chuckle. “And the Christmas decor is real pretty. I love to come to a bazaar.”

Jackie O’Neil, who is 47, was working her handmade jewelry, scarves and fashion clothing from one corner of Whimsical Florist. Kellie, her 15-year-old daughter, was giving her a hand.

“It’s been good for me,” Jackie O’Neil said of the show. “It’s a way to advertise my business and get people to come to Lumberton.”

For eight years, she has operated a brick-and-mortar Jackie O’Neil Designs store on Liberty Hill Road in Lumberton.

Lexi Powell, 16, of Whiteville said she had come with her family on Saturday just to see what it was like. Though many shoppers were buying holiday gift items for family and friends, Lexi said she was not planning on getting any Christmas shopping done.

“I like the boutiques. All the clothes and jewelry,” she said.

Her report on the show? “It’s good,” she said. “It’s up to date.”

Qiana Pridgen was working the show for the first time. The 41-year-old owns Keycentric Designs of Elizabethtown.

Like quite a few of the vendors, she creates her own merchandise — a talent she credits to God.

Her husband and mother provided on-site assistance when it was needed.

“I would say, yes,” she replied, when asked if the show had been a successful venture for her thus far. “Successful would be everything sold. However, I did have a good start.”

Customers, she reported, had been paying a lot of attention to her array of door hangers.

“I think it’s a good idea to share the local talent,” Pridgen said, “and allow local people to support each other outside of everyday shopping.”

As for this seller, she expects to return to work the holiday show come 2022.

“I think based off so far, yes,” Pridgen said. “I’ll see how it flows and how I can make it more successful for me.”

Karen Hardy, 45, of Chadbourn, was resting at a table with her 13-year-old son, Brayden Suggs. She said she had just come out of the hospital after weight-loss surgery.

“I’m not supposed to be out,” she said, “but I don’t take orders very well.”

She attended the Holly Jolly Christmas Show to support Williams, who presented the event. They used to work together at Walmart.

“It’s nice. I knew it would be with Maurice in charge of it,” said Hardy. “I couldn’t miss it. It’s Maurice!”

This story authored by Michael Futch of Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or mfutch@www.bladenjournal.com.