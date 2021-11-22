Back to school drive helps students in Bladen County Schools

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Division of Motor Vehicles and the Bladen County Call Center delivered back to school supplies to Bladen County Schools on Oct. 28.

Collection was Oct. 11-22. The efforts helped get a number of items for students, to include traditional school supplies and protective help for the COVID-19 pandemic. Gifts were provided to principals in honor of National Principals Month. A presentation was made to Elizabeth Brown, Dr. Antonia Beatty and Cheryl White-Smith of the school district by Cameron Hatcher and Courtney Smith of DMV.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.