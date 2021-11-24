Bladen HR director among two dozen to go through training exercise

ELIZABETHTOWN — Tyshell Jones, human resources director for Bladen County, has completed the Leading for Results program at the UNC School of Government as a Local Government Federal Credit Union Fellow.

She was selected for the program along with 23 others from some 120 applicants.

This is a program that focuses on personal and organizational leadership. Participants are introduced to models of leadership as well as management and leadership tools and strategies.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.