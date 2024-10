ELIZABETHTOWN — December’s meeting of the Town Council here will be in person at Town Hall and require participants to wear face coverings and use social distancing.

A release from the town says, “The public will be asked to wear a face covering and to practice social distancing when attending the Council meetings.”

There is a noon work session and the regular meeting begins at 7 p.m. Town Hall is at 805 W. Broad St.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.