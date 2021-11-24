Lassman Sunshine Fund trustees to share story Tuesday at Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force meeting

ELIZABETHTOWN — Tuesday’s meeting of the Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force will include a visit from the Bryan Scott Lassman Sunshine Fund and an opportunity to partner with its leadership.

The fund is named for the son of Lauren and Steve Lassman. He was a mental health counselor focusing on addiction with his clients in New York before he passed away in 2018. The parents now live in River Landing outside of Wallace.

The Lassmans, a release says, “have been looking for opportunities to assist people with addiction issues through financial support from their charity. They are interested in working with the Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force to offer financial assistance when needed by someone seeking help. We are pleased that they would like to share their story of personal loss and a difficult experience as a motivation to be a blessing to others through their charity.”

Dr. Cathy Gantz, leader of the task force along with county commissioner Chairman Charles Ray Peterson, invites the public to all meetings and especially this one. Family members, friends and neighbors can benefit, she says, by hearing the story shared by the Lassmans.

The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Bladen Community College in Dublin. To join the meeting virtually through Zoom, go to https://zoom.us/j/91084853642?pwd=ZWl5MjdwTmE2VFZUbmFpc05NbWN3Zz09 and use meeting ID 910 8485 3642 with passcode mz1V4v.

