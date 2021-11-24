Coronavirus: Schools on cluster report has dropped to just one

ELIZABETHTOWN — A break for Thanksgiving arrived this week for county schools, and so did one from the state’s coronavirus cluster report.

Only one school, Bladenboro Middle, remains listed. There were three on the list last week and four the week before; Elizabethtown Primary came off first, then this week Tar Heel Middle and Elizabethtown Middle were dropped.

Bladenboro Middle is listed with one case for staff and 19 for children. Numbers are cumulative from varying points and do not indicate active. The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

There are no outbreaks in the county, per the report definition.

Bladen has moved back onto the high transmission level, as published Wednesday on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

One county, Tyrell, has improved to the “low” level of transmission, or blue on the four-color map. Five counties are moderate, 30 are substantial, and 64 are high. The urban areas of Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh-Durham are mostly high.

The period measured is Nov. 16 to Monday for case rate, and Nov. 14 to Saturday for percent positivity.

Bladen County has 45.2 percent (14,774) of the total population fully vaccinated and 54.2 percent (17,721) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 51.7 percent and 61.9 percent, respectively.

The county Health Department stopped issuing daily updates Wednesday of last week. According to the CDC, there are 45 active cases and no new hospital admissions in the county as of Wednesday morning. The state Department of Health and Human Services website, through Tuesday, indicates no fatalities since the Oct. 27 report.

Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded 95 deaths and 5,574 cases, and the state has recorded 18,642 deaths and 1,521,760 cases. DHHS, on Tuesday, reported 1,112 hospitalized.

False positive tests are not calculated into the state or county numbers.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 71 percent of the ventilators, 19 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 22 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,762 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,579 in Bladenboro; 720 in Clarkton; 550 in East Arcadia; 314 in White Oak; 279 in Tar Heel; 137 in Council; and 120 in Kelly.

There are 34 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 32 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,400 deaths and 103,539 cases. Cumberland has had 491 deaths and 47,313 cases; Robeson has had 438 deaths and 25,382 cases; Columbus has had 230 deaths and 10,259 cases; Sampson has had 140 deaths and 11,506 cases; and Pender has had 101 deaths and 9,079 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.6 percent of the deaths (6,829) and 45.2 percent of the cases (688,280) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,272 deaths and 161,399 positive cases, Gaston County has had 630 deaths and 41,292 cases, Rowan County has had 475 deaths and 26,887 cases, Union County has had 361 deaths and 37,689 cases, Cabarrus County has had 345 deaths and 33,927 cases — a total of 3,083 deaths and 301,194 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 902 deaths and 133,215 cases, Johnston County has had 339 deaths and 33,415 cases, Durham County has had 263 deaths and 35,640 cases, and Orange County has had 110 deaths and 12,162 cases — a total of 1,614 deaths and 214,432 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 915 deaths and 70,072 cases, Forsyth County has had 578 deaths and 53,520 cases, Randolph County has had 325 deaths and 22,459 cases, and Davidson County has had 314 deaths and 26,603 cases — a total of 2,132 deaths and 172,654 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 47.9 million confirmed cases and 773,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 34.5 million.

There have been more than 259 million cases worldwide, with more than 5.1 million deaths.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.