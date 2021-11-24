ELIZABETHTOWN — Events for the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in connection with the Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration have been announced.

The 30 Days began last weekend with the Holly Jolly Christmas Show.

The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce says Saturday is Shop Local & Local Talent, Dec. 4 is a gingerbread house contest, Dec. 11 is Santa Paws Walk and pictures with pets, and Dec. 18 is last-minute shopping.

Entertainers who would like to perform in the farmers market during these event can call 910-862-4368 to sign up. Vendors can also call the same number to inquire about being on location those days.

The chamber’s elf scavenger hunt also begins Saturday. Cards are available at local merchants and get punched by employees when participants find the E-WL Elf. Then enter to win a large stocking filled with goodies.

This runs through Dec. 19. Participating merchants include Amy’s Boutique, Barefoot Brew, Barefoot Sandwich Shoppe, Bladen Builders Supply, Bladen Office Supplies, Burney’s Sweets & More, Faith Partners Christian Supply, Fisher’s, Leinwand’s, Lu Mil Vineyard, Ray’s Furniture, Sassy Chick Boutique, Toddler’s & Teens Boutique, Whimsical Florist & Gifts, White Lake Marine, and Yia Yia’s Gifts & More.

The Elizabethtown Christmas parade is Sunday afternoon at 3, followed at 5 by the tree lighting on the courthouse square.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.