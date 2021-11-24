ELIZABETHTOWN — One quarter of a million dollars has been distributed to Bladen County employees above and beyond regular salaries.

In the Finance Department director’s report to the county commissioners Monday, Lisa Coleman shared that county employees have received 405 checks in a total amount of $67,614.48 for bonuses and 191 checks in a total amount of $211,863.98 for longevity.

Commissioners moved through two meetings lasting three hours in the lower level of the Bladen County Courthouse. They first met with the Board of Education to hear about the new school construction in Tar Heel, then met in regular session and covered a lengthy list of agenda items.

Among them:

• In the report of Greg Martin, the county manager, the board took action to reclassify positions to part-time from full-time in the Economic Development Commission for the executive director and executive assistant. Those positions will be advertised over the next two months following the retirements Nov. 30 of director Chuck Heustess and Dec. 31 of his assistant Linda Clark.

• The board held a public hearing regarding the forgiveness of a loan to Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial to finance construction of a project for Del-Ton expansion. Nobody spoke in the hearing. By unanimous vote, the $208,1010.96 was forgiven.

• Commissioners were updated on the revaluation process. A public hearing is set for Dec. 6 to receive comments from the public on the 2022 Schedule of Values, Standards, and Rules.

• Greg Elkins, director of the Planning Department, updated the board on amendments to the county zoning ordinance. These grew out of the joint meeting of the two boards in September.

• During a time of comment from the commissioners at the end of the meeting, Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins accused the Lumber River Council of Governments of being deliberate in incorrectly doing redistricting map requests.

The COG had originally provided six maps. County commissioners went from one special session for the matter to meeting five times and pushing the total maps generated by the COG to 13.

• The consent agenda included a dozen items, including the board’s special meetings on Oct. 27, Nov. 2 and Nov. 10, and its regular meeting Nov. 1. The approval of meetings minutes for Nov. 12, 17 and 18 are expected to be included at the next meeting in December.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.