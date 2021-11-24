Bladenboro Rescue Squad out of service; meeting next month could determine its fate

ELIZABETHTOWN — County medical personnel are covering the area of Bladenboro served by its community volunteer rescue squad.

David Howell, director of Emergency Medical Services, updated the county commissioners on the Bladenboro Rescue Squad at Monday’s regular meeting of the panel. The squad went out of service last Friday due to staffing and operational issues. A meeting is planned Dec. 9 with leadership to discuss its future. Among the problems are two aged ambulances.

“We still consider them a valuable service to the community,” Howell said.

In their comments, he and the commissioners acknowledged the volunteers and how important it is to keep their role going. There was also a nod to the challenges in gaining qualified personnel, and that to include positions regardless of whether paid or volunteer.

The Bladenboro department is the lone remaining volunteer rescue squad in the county. Others have dwindled over the years for various reasons.

Elizabethtown Rescue Squad, a fixture here since its charter in January of 1970, dissolved on July 1. Equipment was not the issue for them; rather, personnel and enough of them was a part of the decision.

Tar Heel closed its services in 2019. It operated from Jan. 1, 1977, to April 1, 2019. Decades ago there were volunteer rescue squads in Kelly, Clarkton, Tar Heel, Elizabethtown and Bladenboro. The latter is the last of them.

Anytime a volunteer unit has been unable to meet its shift requirements or in such dire cases as the departments needing to close services entirely, it falls to Howell and the county to provide coverage to each community. Bladen County’s population across its 874 square miles as of July 1, 2020 is 29,606, the U.S. Census said in its most recent decennial report.

Volunteers are compensated, but not at the level of county workers. Intermediate emergency medical technicians make about $12 per hour, basics $10. Working for the county, the pay is about $17 to $18 per hour.

The meeting Dec. 9 will take place at 2 p.m. in the EMS building, located in the Elizabethtown Industrial Park just off the Mac Campbell Highway.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.