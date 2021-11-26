Christmas … in and around Bladen County

From the trees on the ground to the lights around the lake, parades in both Elizabethtown and Bladenboro, Christmas has a warm and special place in Bladen County.

It starts this Thanksgiving weekend with lures to shop local, and continues right on through the activities at houses of faith and worship on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The new name in and around Elizabethtown this year is Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration. The new moniker replaces Warm Southern Christmas, which debuted last year, and includes events in White Lake under the umbrella of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lu Mil Festival of Lights

Enjoy the holiday season with a Christmas lights show, free photos with Santa and Kiddie Land. Gift shop open all day.

Dates: Today to Sunday, Nov. 28; Thursday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 5; Thursday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 12; Thursday, Dec. 16 to Thursday, Dec. 23.

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Venue: Lu Mil Vineyard, 438 Suggs-Taylor Road, Dublin.

Admission: $10 per person; ages 5 and under free; maximum $120 per vehicle.

Country buffet: 5-9 p.m., $13 per person.

Website: https://lumilvineyard.com/index.html.

Call: 910-866-5819.

Dublin Christmas Tree Lighting

The Dublin Peanut Festival team hosts its annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Dublin. This is a free, family-friendly event, and everyone is welcome. There will be refreshments, Christmas cards and an opportunity for photos with Santa. Along with that, local churches and members of the community will sing Christmas carols.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 27.

Time: 6 p.m.

Venue: Dublin Town Office, 7386 Albert St., Dublin.

Santa at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery

Santa comes to Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery. Join the winery for food, crafts, fun and a visit from the big guy in the sharp fire engine red and white suit.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 28.

Time: 10 a.m. to noon or noon to 3 p.m.

Brunch served 10 a.m. to noon, children $20, adults $15; country buffet served noon to 3 p.m., kids $20, adults $21.

Venue: Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, 218-B Aviation Parkway, Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown Christmas Parade

The annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held beginning at the Town Hall, proceed down West Broad Street, turning south on Poplar Street and ending at the intersection of Poplar and Swanzy streets. Two performance areas will be set up in front of the Leinwands clothing store on West Broad Street and in front of Anderson’s Drug on Poplar Street. Santa will arrive at the end of the parade.

This year, a float decorating contest is being held. Independent judges will pick the Best in Show based on which float really tells the story of the theme “The Future Looks Bright!”

Children can meet Santa after the parade at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, 106 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 28.

Time: 3-5 p.m.

Elizabethtown Christmas Tree Lighting

The second annual lighting of the Christmas tree at the Bladen County Courthouse, part of the rebranded Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 28.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Courthouse Square, 166 E. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

Elf Scavenger Hunt

The Elf Scavenger Hunt involving local merchants is part of the Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration. Those who participate will visit local merchants to locate the E-WL Elf and get their card punched by employees. Visitors can download and print or pick up the Elf Scavenger Hunt Card at area merchants or from the Chamber Office, 207 E Broad St., Elizabethtown.

Cards are available at local merchants and get punched by employees when participants find the E-WL Elf. Then enter to win a large stocking filled with goodies.

Dates: Sunday, Nov. 28 to Sunday, Dec. 19.

Location: Downtown Elizabethtown.

Bladenboro Christmas Tree Lighting

As usual, the Christmas tree lighting in Bladenboro takes place on the first Friday in December. There’ll be sweets and goodies for purchase, a little music, and lots of friends gathered.

Date: Friday, Dec. 3.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Venue: Festivities at the farmers market to begin, at 204 N. Main St., then the tree is lit at the corner of West Seaboard and North Main.

Bladenboro Christmas Parade

The annual Christmas parade is held in the downtown area, beginning at Fresh Foods IGA, 105 Village St., and winding down Main Street until concluding at the Bladenboro Historical Building, 818 S. Main St.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4.

Time: 10 a.m.

Venue: Downtown Bladenboro.

East Arcadia Tree Lighting

The annual Christmas tree lighting is scheduled to return this year. It happens in the heart of the community.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4.

Time: 5 p.m.

Venue: East Arcadia Town Hall, 1516 E. Arcadia Road.

Lighting of the Lake – White Lake Lights

View the docks around the residential resort community of White Lake as they are decorated for the holiday season. Drive around the lake and stop at four different viewpoints. Signs will direct visitors to the viewpoints.

The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced that a new category has been added to the Lighting of the Lake Holiday Dock Decorating Contest. Not only will businesses and individual residents compete against each other, the chamber is challenging neighborhoods to come together and enter their community piers. The contest is open to all residents, neighborhoods and businesses around White Lake.

Dates: Saturday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 24.

Times: 6-10 p.m.

Locations: Public viewing points will be at Alexander Street, Camp Clearwater, TimberLodge and White Lake Marine.

This story authored by Michael Futch and Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal.