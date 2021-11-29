Kelly, Hester will lead the 48th annual Christmas parade in Bladenboro this Saturday

BLADENBORO — The 48th annual Christmas parade in bladenboro will be led by Donald Kelly and Alayna Hester.

Kelly is a graduate of the old Bladenboro High and will be the parade marshal. Hester is the daughter Drs. Rebecca and Mark Hester, was raised in Bladenboro, graduated from East Bladen High and will be the grand marshal of the parade.

Kelly did his undergraduate work in industrial arts education at N.C. State, and earned a master’s in education and supervision from UNC Pembroke. His career has taken him to jobs at N.C. State, Midway High, Bladenboro High and the Bladen County Schools central office, a release from parade organizers says.

In his retirement, he enjoys life with his family at home.

Hester is a cancer survivor, and an actress in the Hulu original series Dopesick opposite Michael Keaton. She was an elite athlete before battling pectus excavatum and a collapsed lung at age 15. At 19, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

In addition to Hulu, she can be seen in the Amazon Prime series Tell Me Your Secrets.

The parade is Saturday morning, with first steps at 10:30 a.m.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal.