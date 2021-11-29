Coronavirus: Bladen’s transmission level remains high, per CDC report

ELIZABETHTOWN — Community transmission of the coronavirus in Bladen County is high, according to Monday’s update from the CDC.

The county entered the high level last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website counted 37 cases, but did not list any new hospitalizations or fatalities. In the report of the Bladen County Health Department on Wednesday of last week, its most recent at time of publication, there were two hospitalized and no deaths had been recorded since Oct. 27.

There are no counties in the low transmission level, 18 in the moderate, 40 substantial, and 42 high.

The period measured is Nov. 21 to Saturday for case rate, and Nov. 19 to Thursday for percent positivity.

Bladen County has 45.3 percent (14,831) of the total population fully vaccinated and 54.6 percent (17,853) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 51.9 percent and 62.3 percent, respectively.

Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded 95 deaths and 5,610 cases, and the state has recorded 18,714 deaths and 1,532,250 cases. DHHS, on Monday, reported 1,007 hospitalized.

False positive tests are not calculated into the state or county numbers.

With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 71 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,780 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,587 in Bladenboro; 724 in Clarkton; 551 in East Arcadia; 313 in White Oak; 279 in Tar Heel; 137 in Council; and 120 in Kelly.

There are 34 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 32 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,410 deaths and 104,042 cases. Cumberland has had 498 deaths and 47,576 cases; Robeson has had 440 deaths and 25,454 cases; Columbus has had 230 deaths and 10,296 cases; Sampson has had 140 deaths and 11,557 cases; and Pender has had 102 deaths and 9,159 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.6 percent of the deaths (6,853) and 45.3 percent of the cases (693,374) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,274 deaths and 162,362 positive cases, Gaston County has had 631 deaths and 41,633 cases, Rowan County has had 477 deaths and 27,055 cases, Union County has had 363 deaths and 38,050 cases, Cabarrus County has had 347 deaths and 34,283 cases — a total of 3,092 deaths and 303,383 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 905 deaths and 134,332 cases, Johnston County has had 339 deaths and 33,610 cases, Durham County has had 265 deaths and 35,839 cases, and Orange County has had 110 deaths and 12,237 cases — a total of 1,619 deaths and 216,018 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 920 deaths and 70,511 cases, Forsyth County has had 579 deaths and 54,035 cases, Randolph County has had 328 deaths and 22,604 cases, and Davidson County has had 315 deaths and 26,823 cases — a total of 2,142 deaths and 173,973 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 48.2 million confirmed cases and 776,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 34.5 million.

There have been more than 261.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 5.2 million deaths.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.