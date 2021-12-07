ELIZABETHTOWN — Town employee Keith Smith has a road named in his honor, and Erin Deaver is the town’s Employee of the Year.

The awards were presented recently by administrators and the mayor.

With 40 years of service to Elizabethtown, Smith’s reliability in the public works department is well known. Dane Rideout, town manager, says Smith is the longest-serving according to available records in a history of Elizabethtown that dates to 1895 incorporation and 1773 founding.

Keith Smith Lane is off U.S. 701, the entry way to Tory Hole Park and the boat ramp of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. This is on the hill between the Cape Fear River and Broad Street.

Deaver has worked with the Police Department and took on duties in human resources this year.

Other recognitions were for years of service: 20, Beverly Robinson, administrative assistant and certified tax collector; 15, Ricky Smith, utilities technician II; 10, Hugh Bledsoe, public service director; 5 each, Chief Tony Parrish and sergeants Joe Butler and Chris Avant in the Police Department, technician Jerimey Sykes in the water department, supervisor George Hopkins in the parks department, and firefighter Samuel Hodge.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.