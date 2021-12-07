LAKE WACCAMAW — Dr. Cathy Gantz is the new principal at Thomas Academy, the school on the campus of the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina in Columbus County.

Ricky Creech, the president and CEO, made the announcement. Gantz started Dec. 1. She has most recently worked part-time with the Bladen County Health Department following a distinguished career in education with stops in Maryland and North Carolina.

“I moved back home to Elizabethtown in 2018,” Gantz said in a release from the academy. “I was born there and my father grew up in Whiteville, so I have a strong connection to the area. When the position came up, someone I knew figured it would be something I would be interested in. After I met with Mr. Creech, it was pretty clear this was my next calling.”

Gantz has served as coordinator of the Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force. She’ll continue to support that cause. Her previous employment stops have included teaching in North Carolina for 19 years; two years as administrator in Cumberland County; 18 years as adjunct professor with Notre Dame of Maryland University; and more than 20 years with the Baltimore County Public Schools in a variety of positions including principal and assistant to the area assistant superintendent.

“We are truly blessed to be bringing an educator of this caliber to lead our school to the next level of academic success,” Creech said.

Gantz, member of Elizabethtown Baptist Church, is vice president of the Board of Directors for the Lumber River United Way; president of the Elizabethtown Foxglove Garden Club; and a member of a variety of book clubs in addition to the Elizabethtown Rotary Club.

“My goal for Thomas Academy to be a state of the art, attractive, educational institution,” Gantz said in the release. “I want to get to know the boys and girls, the teachers, and the community. I want our school to be involved with the community and I want our boys and girls involved in the curriculum they are learning. I want to make sure that we close any gaps in learning. We need to address student needs. For those who are at grade level, we want to challenge them to excel beyond that.

“Every day we want to strive to be the best we can be as there is always room for improvement. I want the boys and girls to feel supported by the administration and I want the teachers to feel supported by the administration. We want to provide the guidance for success. Students will do their best for you if they know you care. The same with teachers.”

Gantz earned her doctorate in Educational Leadership and Administration from Fayetteville State, her master’s in Elementary Education, Administration and Education Specialist at Fayetteville State, and did her undergrad in elementary education at East Carolina.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.