Three among top growers for Mountaire Farms

CANDOR — Grower awards were recently presented by Mountaire Farms to Bladen County farmers consistently outperforming others.

They included:

Jerusalem Farm, owned by Colon Roberts, has been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since August of 2006.

Foghorn Farm, owned by Kendrick Eason, has been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since August of 2015.

Bethlehem Farm, owned by Colon Roberts, has been a contract grower for Mountaire Farms since November of 2018.

Mountaire Farms, a release says, is an agricultural food processing company providing work for almost 10,000 people at facilities in Arkansas, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina. Mountaire Farms is a privately owned, Jesus-centered company with a commitment to the communities in which our employees work and live.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.