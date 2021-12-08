ELIZABETHTOWN — Through two days of filing for the midterm election cycle, the list is headed by Dublin Republican William Brisson seeking to retain his District 22 seat in the N.C. House of Representatives.

The filing period is open until noon on Dec. 17. The primary is March x and the general election is Nov. 8.

Jon David, the district attorney for Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties making up District 15, has filed for reelection. He is a Republican.

Those turning in paperwork and fees so far also include:

• Bladen County commissioners: Arthur Bullock, Democrat in District 1; Charles Ray Peterson, Republican in District 2; the Rev. Cameron McGill, Republican in District 3.

• Bladen County Board of Education: Cory Singletary, Democrat in countywide at-large; Gary Rhoda, Democrat in District 1; Vince Rozier, Democrat in countywide at-large.

• Clerk of Superior Court, Democrat: Althea Dixon Weaver, Democrat; Jason Britt, Republican.

• Bladen County Register of Deeds: Beverly T. Parks, Republican.

• Bladen County sheriff: Gary S. Edwards, Republican.

The mailing of absentee ballots statewide begins Jan. 14; voter registration deadline for the primary is Feb. 11; early voting starts Feb. 17; deadline to request absentee ballots is March 1; early voting ends March 5; absentee ballots return deadline is March 8; and the primary is March 8.

In addition to offices specific to Bladen County listed above, voters here in 2022 will be choosing representation to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state Supreme Court, state Court of Appeals, judges in District and Superior courts, the DA, the state Senate, and the state House.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.