ELIZABETHTOWN — Public access is available to the next meeting of the Bladen County Board of Education, and it will be shared through the internet.

The board meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the administration building on U.S. 701.

A release from the district said connection to the meeting can be gained by checking the Bladen County Schools website at bladen.k12.nc.us, and its social media channels. The link is not expected until just minutes prior to gaveling into session.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.