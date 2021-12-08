DUBLIN — Michael Jason Bullock has been charged with murder in the death of a 66-year-old man.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, in a release, said Bullock was found and questioned shortly after the victim’s body was discovered in a bedroom of a residence in the 6800 block of Albert Street. Deputies were called just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Bullock was jailed without bail.

The release said an autopsy is scheduled at the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh within the next few days.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.