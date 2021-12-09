DOT continues work on a new U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown

NUMBERS • 1,218 feet: Length. • 72 feet, 7 inches: Width. • 70 foot: Clear roadway width. • 110 feet: Deepest elevation of drill shaft below sea level. • 4: Lanes of traffic, configuration of bridge with wider shoulders than old bridge. • 12,672.2: Yards of concrete bridge substructure and super structure. • 2,659,839: Pounds of steel and rebar bridge substructure and super structure. • 47,000: Tons of stone to reinforce the riverbanks and scour hole. • 24,480: Square footage of sheet piling. • $28.2 million: Approximate cost of removal contract and new construction contract.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Excluding any major disasters, the new $23.3 million U.S. 701 bridge that remains under state construction is expected to be in place for another century.

That’s according to state Department of Transportation resident engineer Blythe Jordan.

DOT awarded a contract to Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy, which is replacing the northbound and southbound bridges with a single, four-lane structure over the Cape Fear.

The contract’s completion date is May 2024, when all lanes are scheduled to be opened to traffic.

The state is repairing damage to the substructure caused by floodwaters from Hurricane Florence in 2018. After closing the bridge for inspection, the department’s engineers determined soils weakened by Florence had caused an interior bridge pier to shift.

In general terms, the state said in a news release, the interior pier forms the substructures and pile foundation that supports the girders and riding deck.

As for anything good that has cropped up during the course of the work on the twin U.S. 701 bridges, he quipped, “We’ve not had a hurricane.”

And since the spring, when workers were dealing with high water, Jordan said, “The river has been good to us. We’re thankful for that.”

At this juncture, the drill shaft foundations have been completed on the new structure. Five of the seven caps have been constructed along with one end dent, while the setting of the girders should begin over the first quarter of the new year, according to Jordan.

“So we’ll have the other two dents complete and the last end dent complete and start setting the girders in March,” he said.

The work crew is currently working on the bottom portion of the bridge.

“The bottom portion of the bridge will be completed,” he said. “We’ll build roughly three quarters of the upper portion of the bridge, move traffic to where it’s running right now on the existing southbound bridge to the new bridge and still in a two-lane configuration, and complete the upper one-fourth portion and then open it up to four lanes of traffic.

“And then we’ll have to do the demolition of that southbound bridge there, as well,” said Jordan “We’ll have to start that same time moving traffic from one lane to another.”

The engineering company ICE has served as design consultants on the project.

“It’s a complex project to maintain traffic while we build what will be a very large bridge …,” Ken Clark, the department’s Division 6 district engineer based in Whiteville, said in a state DOT news release.

“Replacing both bridges with a single structure will reduce maintenance costs and lower the risk of damage by future flooding,” the release said. “Because of the emergency need to replace the bridges after suffering flood damage, the Federal Highway Administration will pay 80% of the construction cost, with the NCDOT’s highway trust fund covering the rest.”

The bridge that failed — the northbound structure — was constructed in 1984. It functioned on a dent-and-column foundation sysytem, with those tiles being about 40 to 45 foot long. The new one is built upon a drill shaft system — a 72-inch shaft in the ground out about 130 foot long, Jordan said. So the columns that you see in the ground are 72 foot in diameter and 130 foot long.

The southbound bridge, the oldest of the existing structures, was built in 1956.

The northbound bridge replaced what Jordan seemed to think was called the McGirt bridge, which was built in 1927.

The removal of the previous structure, Jordan said, will have added another $5 million to the overall price. “Total project cost is about $28 million,” he said.

That includes the cost to place 42,000 tons of stone on site to stabilize the north banks of the river.

“It’s a lot of rock,” he noted. “I think these are the largest girders at this point that Coastal Precast (Systems) of Wilmington has ever made.”

Work first got underway on the U.S 701 bridge in November 2019. That’s when the state shut down the northbound bridge and realized the slope failure had occurred. A shelf of material shifted and caused the bent, or pier, on the northern bridge to become unstable and out of plumb (or, not exactly vertical). “And that started the process of looking at do we repair the old structure or do we remove both structures and replace it with new?” he said.

The decision to build a new bridge, he said, was determined by cost comparison.

“Double the cost comes within a percentage of what new construction would be, they opt with new construction.” Jordan said.

Though it may not seem like it, Jordan noted that the work is moving along at a good clip and is right where they expected it would be at this time.

“We understand the challenges of working in the river. Creates a lot of challenges for us to be honest with you,” he said. “Sometimes we got so much water in the river we can’t work. And then there’s times when the water drops too low, we’re not able to move the barges in position because of the size of the materials and the size of the equipment we have to use. So sometimes it’s a scheduling when we can be in the river and when we’re not in the river.”

Once it opens for traffic, the bridge will have four lanes and a six-foot median between them, along with eight-foot multi-use or shoulders on each side of the bridge to accomodate bicyclists and pedestrians.

This story authored by Michael Futch of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9133 or mfutch@bladenjournal.com.