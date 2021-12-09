Friday is final day for donations, applications to the Empty Stocking Fund

ELIZABETHTOWN — The final day of receiving donations and accepting applications for this year’s Empty Stocking Fund is Friday.

Applications for assistance can be picked up, filled out and turned in at the Department of Social Services. Applications are only available at the DSS office, and are available in English and Spanish. The DSS office is at 208 E. McKay St. This is adjacent to the Bladen County Hospital, down the street that is beside the helicopter landing pad.

Those who were selected for vouchers in 2020 are not eligible this year, just as with past protocols.

The Bladen Journal, Leinwand’s, the Department of Social Services and the Lumber River United Way partner to bring the project to Bladen County.

This act of benevolence allows those who wish to give to the less fortunate an avenue to do so, and those who need a little help at Christmas are able to through a qualifying process. Applicants are vetted by DSS. Vouchers for shopping are provided that can be used at Leinwand’s.

The newspaper serves as the community’s conduit in the process.

All recipients of the community’s good will are from Bladen County.

The newspaper staff will make calls to those who will receive vouchers on Tuesday and if necessary Wednesday, then do distribution on Wednesday and Thursday. Like the last three years, those called should be prepared to bring photo ID when they come to pick up their voucher.

Donations can only be made through the Bladen Journal or Lumber River United Way, and they can be mailed or dropped off. To donate using the internet, go to lumberriveruw.org/esfbladen.

The newspaper office is in the same building as the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. It is next to the Bladen County Public Library, and across the intersection from the new fire station.

Donors will be asked their name, but can give anonymously. Those names, or anonymous listing, will appear in the newspaper along with the size of the gift.

Donations thus far include:

• Trinity United Methodist Men, $1,500.

• Leslie Johnson, $250.

• Mary Augustine, $50.

• Cephus Beatty, $50.

• Elizabeth and Paul Albritton, $50.

• Christ Our Savior Ministries, $200.

• Erin McCarty, $50.

• Dr. Teressa McKoy Watts, $200.

• Laurie and Richard Smith, $200.

• Catherine and Charles DeVane, $100.

• Lady Dee, $100.

• Robin and Edwin Herring, $100.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.