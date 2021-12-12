ELIZABETHTOWN — Active coronavirus cases in Bladen County have risen to 70, according to Sunday’s website report of the CDC.

The county has trended well since a late-summer spike but may be turning. In December, the total positive tests through Friday’s report of the state Department of Health and Human Services stood at 106 — a pace for just over 325 this month. That would be up from 134 in November and 191 in October after 552 in September and 964 in August.

The last fatality recorded was in the Oct. 27 report.

Through Friday, per DHHS, the county since the pandemic started has had 95 deaths and 5,716 positive tests. Statewide, respectively, those numbers are 18,976 and 1,566,269.

The swing through the same months and just beyond a year ago included positive test totals of 153 in August, 212 in September, 174 in October, 244 in November, 500 in December, 765 in January and 324 in February.

The county and the state do not update numbers in relation to false positive tests.

At the time of the last Bladen County Health Department report, on Wednesday of last week, there were four people hospitalized.

Community transmission of the coronavirus in Bladen County is high, according to Sunday’s update from the CDC. There are no counties in the state with the low or moderate transmission level, only four substantial, and 96 high. The period measured is Dec. 4 to Friday for case rate, and Dec. 2 to Wednesday for percent positivity.

Bladen County has 45.9 percent (15,020) of the total population fully vaccinated and 55.9 percent (18,303) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 52.5 percent and 63.8 percent, respectively.

With 93 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 69 percent of the ventilators, 15 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 20 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,804 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,643 in Bladenboro; 735 in Clarkton; 554 in East Arcadia; 319 in White Oak; 284 in Tar Heel; 138 in Council; and 122 in Kelly.

There are 34 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 32 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,418 deaths and 106,146 cases. Cumberland has had 500 deaths and 48,758 cases; Robeson has had 444 deaths and 25,845 cases; Columbus has had 231 deaths and 10,443 cases; Sampson has had 141 deaths and 11,739 cases; and Pender has had 102 deaths and 9,361 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.7 percent of the deaths (6,951) and 45.3 percent of the cases (709,006) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,294 deaths and 165,456 positive cases, Gaston County has had 637 deaths and 42,704 cases, Rowan County has had 481 deaths and 27,585 cases, Union County has had 374 deaths and 39,021 cases, Cabarrus County has had 354 deaths and 35,139 cases — a total of 3,140 deaths and 309,905 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 911 deaths and 137,498 cases, Johnston County has had 343 deaths and 34,310 cases, Durham County has had 267 deaths and 36,550 cases, and Orange County has had 111 deaths and 12,526 cases — a total of 1,632 deaths and 220,884 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 929 deaths and 72,045 cases, Forsyth County has had 592 deaths and 55,383 cases, Randolph County has had 332 deaths and 23,212 cases, and Davidson County has had 326 deaths and 27,577 cases — a total of 2,179 deaths and 178,217 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 49.8 million confirmed cases and 797,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 34.6 million.

There have been more than 269.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 5.3 million deaths.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal.