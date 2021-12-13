Sustainability in every decision helps farmers like Ward, companies like Smithfield

CLARKTON — Out of the spotlight, off a rural country road, global competition is happening every day in Bladen County.

Dan Ward, his father and his son-in-law tirelessly work the family land. Among their crops is grain, a valuable commodity not only to them but also to partner Smithfield Foods and the world it helps feed.

“Sustainability is huge,” Ward says. “We all have to. The public wants to know how sustainability agriculture is. We work it with every decision we make. There’s no room in error for us, or for Smithfield. We’re competing with everyone in the world right now.”

Ward, 58, is one of many who takes advantage of Smithfield’s tangential programs, like a drying program for grain, that maximizes efficiencies and helps reduce emissions, said Anna Harry of Smithfield.

She explains it is part of a larger effort by Smithfield over the last decade.

“In 2013, Walmart challenged Smithfield to consider ways to address grain sustainability,” Harry said. “Smithfield approached the Environmental Defense Fund to explore a partnership. The collaboration resulted in SmithfieldGro, a program that helps farmers across the company’s domestic grain supply chain improve crop yields and use less fertilizer to reduce carbon emissions and waste. It also supports economic growth for participating farmers.”

Ward and other farmers benefit from this effort by Smithfield to purchase sustainably sourced grains. They get the benefit of the company’s agronomists working to “develop site-specific methods that optimize fertilizer use and minimize related runoff on farms,” Harry says.

“They also employ other techniques,” she said. “One of the tangential programs Dan utilizes allows corn to be shipped directly from farmers’ fields to company-owned driers, which are more efficient than independent driers. The process reduces related transportation and GHG emissions overall.”

GHG is an acronym for greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’ve been growing grain for Smithfield for years,” said Ward, a 1986 graduate of N.C. State. “We do a contract every fall. We’ve taken advantage of the early harvest program since it began.”

He, like many, has lived and learned. And when better opportunities arise, good decisions are needed.

“We are in a hurricane susceptible area every year,” said Ward, who works the land daily with father Wilbur Ward, 83, and 28-year-old son-in-law Sean Morris. “Our objective is to pick the corn as fast as possible. Be ready to pick by Aug. 1, if it is dried down to a reasonable frame. Their grain dyer is better than mine. They can handle it better.

“I don’t have to put it in my truck, bring it to the shop, elevate, dry it, elevate again to put in storage, then pull it out to go to Bladenboro Feed Mill. We can handle it one time, truck it to the feed mill, and it’ll find final resting place after they get through drying it.”

The crops, he said, tend to yield more, too.

“When you pick the corn that early, you make more corn,” Ward said. “It picks better than when it’s dried down to 15 percent. The combine does a better job, and it handles it better. You don’t scatter as much on the ground.”

He works regularly with Nathan Hood and Adam Lassiter, who help manage grain origination at Smithfield. Lassiter said the last decade has changed what he grew up with significantly.

“When I was a little boy, I remember dove season, and corn fields being freshly picked,” he said. “There’s now … well over half is picked by Labor Day. It’s hard to find as good a place to go hunting, because the corn has been picked. Smithfield’s early harvest incentive has changed the game.

“They harvest at higher moistures. We’re seeing a large chunk being taken out early. A lot of it is multiple places to deliver, and Smithfield’s investments in dryers. That’s what I have noticed in the last 10 years.”

Ward said when it comes to farming, details are crucial.

“It gets more competitive each year,” he said. “To remain in business, you have to utilize each efficiency possible. You have to manage your risks. Smithfield is helping me with risk management. I can’t afford for the storm that we know may be coming — I can’t afford for it to get my corn.”

Hurricanes, scores of them for decades and most recently like Matthew of 2016 and Florence of 2018, are worrisome throughout the Atlantic hurricane season that lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30.

“Adam and Nathan both try every way possible to help me because they understand that I am supplying their hogs with food and they want to insure they do have a safe and dependable local supply of corn,” Ward said.

He’s part of the network of farmers being built for Smithfield by Lassiter and Hood.

“In 2010, our percentage of grain sourced from local farmers was 10 percent,” Lassiter said. “We relied heavily on rail assets. This year, close to 65 percent is from local farmers. That’s accomplished by a team of folks like myself and Nathan becoming more farmer-centric every year. Every year we try to incorporate something new, whether it is seed programs or other initiatives.

“We continue to strive to be a leader. We have a tremendous amount that goes into the sustainability piece. Not just revolving around a bushel, but all that it entails beyond that. It is a big deal to go from 10 percent to 65 percent.”

Farmers like Ward are a big piece of Smithfield’s puzzle for success. The Clarkton farmer turns that around the other way, citing the company’s assistance to him.

“Dan takes advantage of our early drying, early harvest incentive program,” Lassiter said. “That’s one of the collective strengths. We do have infrastructure in place. Having an ability for our farmers to harvest at higher moisture, and then we see the advantage of a cover crop.”

Reins for the family farm have been passed to him. Some day in the future, he’ll hand them off, too. Ward wants to be as sure as he can of what will be there.

“Everything we do, is for sustainability,” he says. “Every decision you make, it’s economic sustainability, or to enhance the farm, or make yourself better.”

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.