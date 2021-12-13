Empty Stocking Fund providing more than $3,500 to needy families

ELIZABETHTOWN — Final week donations were good, pushing this year’s Empty Stocking Fund to $3,575.

Donations and applications closed on Friday, and distributions will be made this week. Calls are to be made Tuesday evening, followed by distribution of vouchers on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

The newspaper office, at 207 E. Broad St. in Elizabethtown, is in the same building as the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. It is next to the Bladen County Public Library, and across the intersection from the new fire station.

Those who were selected for vouchers in 2020 are not eligible this year, just as with past protocols.

The Bladen Journal, Leinwand’s, the Department of Social Services and the Lumber River United Way partner to bring the project to Bladen County.

This act of benevolence allows those who wish to give to the less fortunate an avenue to do so, and those who need a little help at Christmas are able to through a qualifying process. Applicants have been vetted by DSS. Vouchers for shopping are provided that can be used at Leinwand’s.

The newspaper serves as the community’s conduit in the process.

All recipients of the community’s good will are from Bladen County.

Donations this year included:

• Trinity United Methodist Men, $1,500.

• Leslie Johnson, $250.

• Mary Augustine, $50.

• Cephus Beatty, $50.

• Elizabeth and Paul Albritton, $50.

• Christ Our Savior Ministries, $200.

• Erin McCarty, $50.

• Dr. Teressa McKoy Watts, $200.

• Laurie and Richard Smith, $200.

• Catherine and Charles DeVane, $100.

• Lady Dee, $100.

• Robin and Edwin Herring, $100.

• Anonymous, $25.

• Anonymous, $200.

• Clarkton Lions Club, $100.

• Anonymous, $100.

• Beth Car Presbyterian Church Sunday School Class, $200.

• Beth Car Women of the Church, $100.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.