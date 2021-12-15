WHITE LAKE — On Sunday, voting will close for the 2021 Lighting of the Lake Contest.

It is part of the Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration. Winners are being named in three divisions.

While there are a number of other lake spots lit, the contestants are Tar Heel Campground, Waterford’s community pier, Susan Jackson, Alina and Derrick Gilchrist, Alice Warren, Susan and Ronald Inman, Lake Church, White Lake Holiday Resort, Resort Collection Gift Shop, Camp Clearwater, and the Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach.

Vote on the Facebook page of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.