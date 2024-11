ELIZABETHTOWN — Yia Yia’s Gifts & More, owned and operated by Tina Boussias, is the winner of the storefront decorating contest in the Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration.

Judging was provided by an independent group for the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the 30 Days events. The contest recognizes downtown businesses for helping to decorate the shopping district.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.