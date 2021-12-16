Rotarians, Methodists help package meals for Rise Against Hunger

ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 and Trinity United Methodist Church hosted a Rise Against Hunger event on Sunday.

The unique service opportunity involved meal packaging for distribution to global partners that administer school feeding programs; work with orphanages, health clinics, and vocational training; and that respond to crises. The event a fun time, with all ages from pre-teen to seniors.

The goal of Rise Against Hunger is to end hunger by the year 2030.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.