ELIZABETHTOWN — The community’s best, as recognized by the chamber of commerce serving Elizabethtown and White Lake, will be announced Jan. 20 in ceremonies at Lu Mil Winery.

Nominations are open for the next two weeks through Dec. 30. Forms are available at the office and website — elizabethtownwhitelake.com — of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce; on the internet, click to the events page, and the annual meeting.

Awards to be presented are the Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year, Outstanding Small Business Award, Caring Person Award, Honorary Lifetime Membership, and the Legacy Award.

Descriptions of each award are available on the chamber website.

For more information, email tdennison@elizabethtownnc.org or call 910-862-4368.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.