Yandle & Sons Small Engine Repair wins Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration contest

ELIZABETHTOWN — Yandle & Sons Small Engine Repair has been named a first-place winner in the Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration contest for Christmas trees.

The trees were displayed in the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in Elizabethtown. Second place went to Barefoot Brew and the Barefoot Sandwich Shoppe. Chosen for the third-place honor was the Finance Department from the town of Elizabethtown.

Proceeds from entry fees, a total of $230, were donated to the Empty Stocking Fund effort coordinated through the Bladen Journal and its partners the Bladen County Department of Social Services, Leinwand’s, and the Lumber River United Way.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.