ELIZABETHTOWN — Christmas gifts were donated to the residents of Elizabethtown Nursing Home, Bladen East Health and Rehab, and the Bladen County DSS Foster Children by the Elizabethtown State Employees Credit Union.

Among those participating was (left to right) Rachel Frye, Lynelle Davis, Duana Williams-McCabe, Freda Butler, Janet Benson, Lisa Dawson, Courtney Davis, Nicole Butler, Dru Carter, Adam Bass, Anita Freeman, Hannah Lewis and Adam Midyette.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.