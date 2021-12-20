HARRELLS — Harrells Christian Academy honored 12 in its Terrific Kids program for the most recent grading period.

Students were chosen because they were especially inquisitive, energetic and eager to learn.

They included Betsy Martin, kindergarten; Ryan Spell, kindergarten; Cade Lanier, first grade; Enoch Finney, first grade; Harleigh Sholar, second grade; (back, from left) Elizabeth Woolverton, fifth grade; Landon Norris, third grade; Jace Jackson, third grade; Hallie Sholar, fourth grade; Ellison Gideon, fourth grade; Scarlett Robinson, fifth grade; and John-Ward Farrior, second grade.

The program is sponsored by the Clinton Kiwanis Club.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.