It’s Christmas week, and believe it or not there’s still time to get those last-minute holiday gifts shipped out and under someone’s tree by Saturday — but be ready to pay more.

The U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx will operate normally on Friday, Christmas Eve, but some post offices and stores could have limited hours. None of the three will pick up or deliver packages on Christmas Day.

To have presents to reach their domestic destinations by Christmas Day, the options are:

• USPS: Thursday is the last day to send packages through Priority Mail Express, which includes Next-Day to 2-Day Guarantee and Flat Rate Pricing.

• UPS: The recommended send-by dates for 3-Day Select, 2nd Day Air and Next Day Air are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

• FedEx: It’s too late for ground service, but FedEx offers express shipping, even same-day and two-day options.

• Retailers: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and other big retailers have varied deadlines for shipping. Check their websites for more information.

Major retailers Anthropologie, Macy’s, Kate Spade and Madewell are offering 1-day shipping, which means orders can be made right up through Wednesday. Be prepared for additional shipping costs.

This story authored by Tribune News Service.