Coronavirus: No significant trend either way in cases, vaccinations over the last week in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Active coronavirus case totals in Bladen County published daily by the CDC indicate a steady rate during the past week.

Also not significantly faster or slower is the county’s vaccination rate.

Monday’s report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included 56 active cases, down from 70 on Dec. 12. Just shy of midway those markers, on Wednesday of last week, there were 61.

Community transmission of the coronavirus in Bladen County is high, according to Monday’s update from the CDC. There are no counties in the state with the low or moderate transmission level, only six substantial, and 94 high. The period measured is Dec. 12 to Saturday for case rate, and Dec. 10 to Thursday for percent positivity.

The CDC says Bladen County has 46.2 percent (15,131) of the total population fully vaccinated and 56.4 percent (18,450) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 52.8 percent and 64.3 percent, respectively. The percentages are not a match for this past summer’s population totals from the U.S. Census.

Since the Monday after Thanksgiving, Bladen County has added 300 fully vaccinated people. Of those age 12 and up, those fully vaccinated has climbed 0.9 percent.

The next update of clusters and outbreaks is due Tuesday. Last week, the list included Bladen East Health and Rehab on the outbreak list and Bladenboro Middle, West Bladen and Bladenboro Primary on the cluster list. The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools. Numbers are cumulative from varying points and do not indicate active.

From the start of the pandemic through Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Services records Bladen County with 95 fatalities and 5,772 positive tests. The last death was on the Oct. 27 report; December has had 162 positive tests.

Statewide since the pandemic began, there have been 19,121 deaths and 1,589,054 positive tests, according to the DHHS report on Friday. It also listed 1,584 hospitalized.

The county and the state do not update numbers in relation to false positive tests.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 67 percent of the ventilators, 15 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 19 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,820 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,663 in Bladenboro; 734 in Clarkton; 559 in East Arcadia; 321 in White Oak; 285 in Tar Heel; 140 in Council; and 123 in Kelly.

There are 34 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 32 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,426 deaths and 107,672 cases. Cumberland has had 501 deaths and 49,657 cases; Robeson has had 449 deaths and 26,156 cases; Columbus has had 233 deaths and 10,527 cases; Sampson has had 141 deaths and 11,872 cases; and Pender has had 102 deaths and 9,460 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.6 percent of the deaths (7,003) and 45.3 percent of the cases (719,459) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,303 deaths and 167,575 positive cases, Gaston County has had 644 deaths and 43,320 cases, Rowan County has had 486 deaths and 27,952 cases, Union County has had 380 deaths and 39,586 cases, Cabarrus County has had 359 deaths and 35,688 cases — a total of 3,172 deaths and 314,121 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 913 deaths and 139,737 cases, Johnston County has had 344 deaths and 34,923 cases, Durham County has had 269 deaths and 36,958 cases, and Orange County has had 111 deaths and 12,689 cases — a total of 1,637 deaths and 224,307 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 932 deaths and 73,138 cases, Forsyth County has had 598 deaths and 56,244 cases, Randolph County has had 335 deaths and 23,596 cases, and Davidson County has had 329 deaths and 28,053 cases — a total of 2,194 deaths and 181,031 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 50.8 million confirmed cases and 806,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 34.7 million.

There have been more than 274.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 5.3 million deaths.

