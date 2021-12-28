Trillium to send mobile care unit to Bladen County

GREENVILLE — Trillium Health Resources, a specialty care manager, is partnering with PORT Health, Monarch, Coastal Horizons and RHA to serve individuals in 16 counties, including Bladen.

Coastal Horizons will be providing one mobile unit for Columbus and Brunswick counties and a second one for Bladen, which joins Trillium’s catchment area in February. Trillium is a local management entity-managed care organization in 27 eastern North Carolina counties, helping individuals with substance use, mental illness and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Funding for the mobile services is through the state Department of Health and Human Services’ federal Substance Abuse Treatment Block Grant.

Specific services of each unit will vary based on provider and local demands, but each is expected to offer mental health screenings; general health checkups; vaccinations, such as for the flu or pneumonia; substance use disorder treatment; traditional therapy; assertive outreach; medication management via telemedicine; care management; and peer support.

More information is available at trilliumhealthresources.org, or by calling 877-685-2415.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.