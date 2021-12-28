Coronavirus: Bladen transmission level drops a notch, positive tests in December reach 250

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s community transmission level of COVID-19 has been dropped a notch by the CDC from high to substantial, and positive tests this month number 250, according to information provided by the state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday afternoon.

There has been one fatality this month. Since the pandemic began, the county has logged 96 deaths and 5,860 positive tests; the state has recorded 19,308 deaths and 1,639,545 positive tests. Tuesday’s state report listed 1,992 hospitalized.

The county and the state do not update numbers in relation to false positive tests. The last county Health Department data release was Dec. 22.

There was no report on Tuesday for outbreaks and clusters, due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, DHHS said. In the final report of the calendar year Dec. 21, Bladen East Health and Rehab remained on the outbreak list and the cluster list included Bladenboro Primary, Bladenboro Middle and West Bladen High. The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

School resumes at those facilities on Monday.

In the Tuesday report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Bladen County was listed with 31 active cases and was one of 14 in the substantial designation. Tyrrell County is moderate, and the state’s other 85 counties are all high. The period measured is Dec. 20 to Sunday for case rate, and Dec. 18 to Friday for percent positivity.

As recently as Dec. 12, the CDC listed Bladen with 70 active cases.

The CDC says Bladen County has 46.5 percent (15,222) of the total population fully vaccinated and 57.2 percent (18,717) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 53.1 percent and 65.1 percent, respectively. The percentages are not a match for this past summer’s population totals from the U.S. Census.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 66 percent of the ventilators, 18 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,862 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,685 in Bladenboro; 772 in Clarkton; 566 in East Arcadia; 322 in White Oak; 291 in Tar Heel; 142 in Council; and 124 in Kelly.

There are 34 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 33 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,431 deaths and 110,268 cases. Cumberland has had 502 deaths and 51,274 cases; Robeson has had 449 deaths and 26,580 cases; Columbus has had 234 deaths and 10,664 cases; Sampson has had 143 deaths and 12,046 cases; and Pender has had 103 deaths and 9,704 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 52.9 million confirmed cases and 819,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 34.7 million.

There have been more than 281.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 5.4 million deaths.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.