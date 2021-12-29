Town Council meets Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. using internet app Zoom

ELIZABETHTOWN — Town Council here will meet on Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. using the internet application Zoom.

There will not be a noon work session.

To access, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87444380653?pwd=T1NVZVZTWDJWOEZ1WlNyanFsWUxjZz09 and use the meeting ID 874 4438 0653 and passcode 371767.

Or, call in to 301-715-8592 and use meeting ID 874 4438 0653 and passcode 371767.

Comments for the open forum part of the meeting can be emailed to jhester@elizabethtownnc.org, or can be placed in an envelope addressed to Town Clerk Juanita Hester and deposited at the Town Hall drive-thru drop box at 805 W. Broad St.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.