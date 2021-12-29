ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s community transmission level of COVID-19 remained at “substantial” on Wednesday, and positive tests this month number 273, according to information provided by the state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday afternoon.

There has been one fatality this month. Since the pandemic began, the county has logged 96 deaths and 5,883 positive tests; the state has recorded 19,339 deaths and 1,648,922 positive tests. Wednesday’s state report listed 2,122 hospitalized.

The county and the state do not update numbers in relation to false positive tests.

There was no report on Tuesday for outbreaks and clusters, due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, DHHS said. In the final report of the calendar year Dec. 21, Bladen East Health and Rehab remained on the outbreak list and the cluster list included Bladenboro Primary, Bladenboro Middle and West Bladen High. The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

School resumes at those facilities on Monday.

In the Wednesday report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Bladen County was listed with 11 active cases. In contrast, the county Health Department released information Wednesday afternoon indicating there are 114 active cases in the county. Five people, it said, are hospitalized.

The CDC’s reports earlier this week indicated 31 active cases on Tuesday. As recently as Dec. 12, the CDC had Bladen with 70 active cases.

Bladen, the CDC said, is one of 24 in the substantial designation. Ten counties have reached moderate distinction, and the state’s other 66 counties are all high. The period measured is Dec. 21 to Monday for case rate, and Dec. 19 to Saturday for percent positivity.

The CDC says Bladen County has 46.5 percent (15,227) of the total population fully vaccinated and 57.2 percent (18,725) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 53.1 percent and 65.2 percent, respectively. The percentages are not a match for this past summer’s population totals from the U.S. Census.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 66 percent of the ventilators, 18 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 21 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,877 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,690 in Bladenboro; 744 in Clarkton; 565 in East Arcadia; 323 in White Oak; 292 in Tar Heel; 144 in Council; and 124 in Kelly.

There are 34 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 33 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In Bladen County, ages for 41 deaths are suppressed; 19 are ages 50-64, 16 are ages 65-74, 13 are ages 75-and-older, and seven are ages 25-49. The ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 17-and-under has 17 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent.

In racial data for the county, 58 of the deaths are suppressed, 26 are known to be white, and nine are called “other;” in cases, 25 percent are suppressed, 52 percent are white, and 23 percent are “other.”

Statewide, ages 75-and-older has made up 50 percent of the fatalities, ages 65-74 has 24 percent, ages 50-64 has 19 percent and ages 25-49 has 6 percent. The ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, ages 50-64 has 19 percent, ages 17-and-under has 17 percent, ages 18-24 has 13 percent, ages 65-74 has 7 percent and ages 75-or-older has 5 percent.

In racial data for the state, 68 percent of deaths are known to be white, 23 percent are black, 7 percent are called “other,” and 1 percent each are American Indian and Asian or Pacific Islander; in cases, 61 percent are white, 21 percent are black, 15 percent are “other,” 2 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 1 percent are American Indian.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, Cumberland has had 506 deaths and 51,564 cases; Robeson has had 455 deaths and 26,672 cases; Columbus has had 234 deaths and 10,679 cases; Sampson has had 143 deaths and 12,067 cases; and Pender has had 103 deaths and 9,713 cases — a total of 1,441 deaths and 110,695 cases. This six-county southeastern pocket of the state represents 7.9 percent of the deaths (1,537) and 7.1 percent of the cases (116,578).

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.7 percent of the deaths (7,096) and 45.7 percent of the cases (754,145) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,314 deaths and 176,994 positive cases, Gaston County has had 651 deaths and 44,781 cases, Rowan County has had 488 deaths and 28,675 cases, Union County has had 388 deaths and 40,980 cases, Cabarrus County has had 375 deaths and 37,133 cases — a total of 3,216 deaths and 328,563 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 920 deaths and 149,365 cases, Johnston County has had 347 deaths and 36,234 cases, Durham County has had 269 deaths and 38,707 cases, and Orange County has had 112 deaths and 13,485 cases — a total of 1,648 deaths and 237,791 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 937 deaths and 76,072 cases, Forsyth County has had 616 deaths and 58,553 cases, Randolph County has had 341 deaths and 24,283 cases, and Davidson County has had 338 deaths and 28,883 cases — a total of 2,232 deaths and 187,791 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 53.2 million confirmed cases and 821,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 34.8 million.

There have been more than 283.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 5.4 million deaths.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.