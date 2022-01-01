Double-shooting in Bladen County kills one; suspect at large

CLARKTON — Lawmen are seeking additional information and a suspect in a fatal shooting here Friday evening.

William James Purdie, 37, of Airport Road in Clarkton, is wanted in the double-shooting of Ervin Junior Ripley and Debra Purdie. Ervin Junior Ripley, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said in a release, was left dead of a gunshot wound to the head; Debra Purdie was shot in the hand and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

It happened after 8 p.m. in the 5600 block of Mercer-Mill Road in Clarkton.

A release said “the incident appears to be domestic in nature.” Charges filed against William James Purdie are for murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and shooting in an occupied dwelling.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.