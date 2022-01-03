Coronavirus: Trend turns worse

DEATHS 2: May, 2020 1: June, 2020 2: July, 2020 5: August, 2020 5: September, 2020 4: October, 2020 0: November, 2020 5: December, 2020 10: January, 2021 6: February, 2021 1: March, 2021 0: April, 2021 1: May, 2021 4: June, 2021 6: July, 2021 17: August, 2021 19: September, 2021 3: October, 2021 0: November, 2021 3: December 2021

ELIZABETHTOWN — As December and 2021 went out, the number of positive tests and active cases in Bladen County took a jolting turn for the worse.

Just last Wednesday, the CDC placed the county in the “substantial” category for community transmission and put the active cases number at 11. Monday morning, transmission level was “high” and cases numbered 80. Last Wednesday’s final monthly report from the county Health Department had even worse news, listing active cases at 114.

Two more deaths have been recorded in the county, pushing to 98 the total since the pandemic began; there have been 5,962 positive tests.

For December, Bladen logged three fatalities, 352 positive tests and 218 recoveries, according to reports released during the month. For 2021, Bladen logged 74 deaths, 4,119 positive tests, and 4,060 recoveries.

Statewide, the final Department of Health and Human Services report in December listed 19,426 deaths since the pandemic began and 1,686,667 positive tests. The state said Friday 2,387 were hospitalized.

The county and the state do not update numbers in relation to false positive tests.

The first report in two weeks is expected on Tuesday for outbreaks and clusters, DHHS says. In the final report of the calendar year Dec. 21, Bladen East Health and Rehab remained on the outbreak list and the cluster list included Bladenboro Primary, Bladenboro Middle and West Bladen High. The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

School resumed at those facilities on Monday.

In the Monday morning report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Bladen County was one of 98 in the high designation. Martin and Polk counties were listed as moderate. The period measured is Dec. 23 to Wednesday for case rate, and Dec. 21-27 for percent positivity.

The CDC says Bladen County has 46.6 percent (15,237) of the total population fully vaccinated and 57.4 percent (18,771) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 53.2 percent and 65.3 percent, respectively. The percentages are not a match for this past summer’s population totals from the U.S. Census.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 65 percent of the ventilators, 17 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 19 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,902 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,715 in Bladenboro; 752 in Clarkton; 571 in East Arcadia; 332 in White Oak; 294 in Tar Heel; 145 in Council; and 126 in Kelly.

There are 36 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 33 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In Bladen County, ages for 41 deaths are suppressed; 19 are ages 50-64, 16 are ages 65-74, 13 are ages 75-and-older, and seven are ages 25-49. The ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 17-and-under has 17 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent.

In racial data for the county, 58 of the deaths are suppressed, 26 are known to be white, and nine are called “other;” in cases, 25 percent are suppressed, 52 percent are white, and 23 percent are “other.”

Statewide, ages 75-and-older has made up 50 percent of the fatalities, ages 65-74 has 24 percent, ages 50-64 has 19 percent and ages 25-49 has 6 percent. The ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, ages 50-64 has 19 percent, ages 17-and-under has 17 percent, ages 18-24 has 13 percent, ages 65-74 has 7 percent and ages 75-or-older has 5 percent.

In racial data for the state, 68 percent of deaths are known to be white, 23 percent are black, 7 percent are called “other,” and 1 percent each are American Indian and Asian or Pacific Islander; in cases, 61 percent are white, 21 percent are black, 15 percent are “other,” 2 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 1 percent are American Indian.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, Cumberland has had 511 deaths and 52,476 cases; Robeson has had 456 deaths and 27,150 cases; Columbus has had 234 deaths and 10,757 cases; Sampson has had 145 deaths and 12,219 cases; and Pender has had 103 deaths and 9,888 cases — a total of 1,449 deaths and 112,490 cases. This six-county southeastern pocket of the state represents 7.9 percent of the deaths (1,547) and 7 percent of the cases (118,452).

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.7 percent of the deaths (7,120) and 45.9 percent of the cases (774,271) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,314 deaths and 181,465 positive cases, Gaston County has had 652 deaths and 45,518 cases, Rowan County has had 492 deaths and 29,102 cases, Union County has had 390 deaths and 41,687 cases, Cabarrus County has had 376 deaths and 37,934 cases — a total of 3,224 deaths and 335,706 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 920 deaths and 156,133 cases, Johnston County has had 347 deaths and 36,957 cases, Durham County has had 269 deaths and 40,033 cases, and Orange County has had 112 deaths and 13,918 cases — a total of 1,648 deaths and 247,041 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 947 deaths and 77,557 cases, Forsyth County has had 619 deaths and 59,884 cases, Randolph County has had 343 deaths and 24,697 cases, and Davidson County has had 339 deaths and 29,386 cases — a total of 2,248 deaths and 191,524 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 55.2 million confirmed cases and 826,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 34.9 million.

There have been more than 290.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 5.4 million deaths.

