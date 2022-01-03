Coronavirus: Bladen County Hospital full, as are others nearby

ELIZABETHTOWN — No more room.

Hospitals are at capacity or nearly there, mainly due to COVID-19, and in some cases those facilities and at county health departments, there is a worker shortage due to sickness. Stephen Fife, via a Monday afternoon email from spokeswoman Roxana Ross of parent company Cape Fear Valley Health, says Bladen County Hospital “is currently at capacity.”

Fife is the president and chief financial officer.

“Patients should still seek care in the Emergency Department for emergent situations, or the Express Care for non-emergent care,” Ross wrote to the Bladen Journal.

Express Care at Bladen Medical Associates, 107 E. Dunham St. in Elizabethtown, is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

At UNC Health Southeastern, 300 W. 27th St. in Lumberton, spokeswoman Amanda Crabtree wrote in an email, “We are reaching 100 percent capacity on the inpatient side of the hospital.”

She added, “Most people do not need to seek ED treatment following a positive COVID-19 test, however, if you need the ED for any type of medical emergency or if you require inpatient care, we are available to assist.”

Crabtree said UNC Health Southeastern recommends, “Follow the three W’s: Wait six feet apart, wear a mask (surgical mask is recommended over cloth mask) and wash your hands. Get vaccinated, including a booster, to reduce likelihood of severe illness and hospitalization.”

At the Bladen County Health Department, Dr. Terri Duncan echoed the sentiments.

“Vaccine, masks and social distancing, and handwashing continue to be effective tools in the covid response,” she wrote in a Monday afternoon email. “For the next few weeks, anticipate cases and hospitalizations to rise. Consider your outings and limit exposure. Please be patient with Optum Serve, Health Department Staff, EMS, Hospital and all healthcare providers. The need is great, limited staff are working in difficult situations.”

Capacities are being, or have been, reached at nearby hospitals. There are reports in some cases of patients having to wait in emergency rooms until beds open; in some cases, medical transport personnel are trying to help families with decisions.

According to Monday afternoon’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services, 2,722 people are hospitalized statewide. DHHS says Bladen County has logged 257 cases, or positive tests, in the last seven days. In adjacent counties, Cumberland has logged 2,391, Robeson 1,088, Pender 411, Sampson 326 and Columbus 256.

With 97 percent of hospitals reporting statewide, there is availability of 65 percent of the ventilators, 15 percent of ICU beds, and 21 percent of all inpatient beds.

