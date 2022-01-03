Coronavirus: Bladen County Hospital visitation policy changes

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital visitation policies have been updated, effective Monday, due to the increase in positive tests for COVID-19.

More detailed information is available at CapeFearValley.com.

Here are some of the changes.

• COVID-19 patient visitation: 4 to 8 p.m.; two visitors for up to one hour each, and the guests must wear N95 respirator masks as provided by the hospital at all times; no eating and drinking in the room by guests; no overnight visitors.

• Non-COVID patient visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. for most; two visitors but they may not leave leave and return; overnight visitors leaving before noon next morning can’t return until noon.

• Emergency Department: One visitor allowed if patient in a private treatment room, but not allowed to come and go; if patient is admitted or boarded while waiting there on a bed, visitation hours become noon to 8 p.m.

• Express Care: One visitor allowed if patient in a private treatment room, but not allowed to come and go; if patient is admitted or boarded while waiting there on a bed, visitation hours become noon to 8 p.m.

• End of life: One visitor per day outside of normal visitation times, whether COVID-19 or non-COVID. The non-COVID end of life patients deemed “actively passing” are allowed up to four visitors, with two at one time. COVID end of life patients are allowed a one-time visit for four immediate family members only with a maximum time of four hours, if outside of the normal visiting hours.

• All visitors, patients: Must wear mask provided by health system at all times. These cannot be taken off anywhere in the facility, including patients’ rooms. Cloth masks and neck gaiters not permitted. Verbal screening and temperature scan is taken for all before entry.

• Surgery, procedural patients: One visitor in pre-op area, two may wait in the surgical waiting room if arriving with the patient. Surgery patients may have one visitor in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit if waiting to be admitted; once admitted, two visitors can go with them to the room.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.