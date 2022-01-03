Let’s eat! Latest inspection grades for restaurants, other facilities

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, educational facilities including restaurants, pre-kindergarten facilities, school cafeterias, food stands, nutition sites, child-care facilities, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, hospitals, and residential care facilities.
The following are those grades for restaurants:
• Vineyard Golf at White Lake, 96.5 percent, White Lake, on Dec. 20.
• Pizza Hut, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 6.
• Cape Fear Valley Healthcare, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 16.
• The Landing Place, 96 percent, White Lake, on Dec. 20.
• Dona Mary, 95.5 percent, Garland, on Dec. 17.
• Dalton’s Grill, 95 percent, Clarkton, on Dec. 2.
• Rise N Fry Chicken & Seaford, 95 percent, Tar Heel, on Dec. 15.
• MinuteMan No. 18, 93 percent, Tar Heel, on Dec. 3.
• Giorgio’s Pizza, 92.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 21.
• El Torito Mexican Restaurant, 92 percent, Bladenboro, on Dec. 17.
The following are those grades for pre-kindergarten facilities:
• Bladenboro Primary, superior, Bladenboro, on Dec. 13.
• Elizabethtown Primary, superior, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 14.
• Anchor Academy-New Light, superior, Bladenboro, on Dec. 15.
The following are those grades for school cafeterias:
• Bladenboro Middle, 99.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Dec. 7.
• East Bladen High, 99.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 8.
• Plain View Primary, 99.5 percent, Tar Heel, on Dec. 9.
• Bladenboro Primary, 99.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Dec. 13.
• Elizabethtown Primary, 99.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 14.
• Elizabethtown Middle, 99 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 10.
• West Bladen High, 98.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Dec. 1.
The following are those grades for food stands:
• Fruitiloka’s Lupitas, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 3.
• Hwy 87 Gas & Grill, 95.5 percent, Tar Heel, on Dec. 2.
The following are those grades for nutition sites:
• Bladenboro Congregate, 98.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Dec. 7.
• Lower Bladen Community Nutrition Site, 98 percent, Kelly, on Dec. 6.
The following are those grades for child-care facilities:
• EBC After School Ministries, superior, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 16.
The following are those grades for nursing homes and assisted living facilities:
• West Bladen Assisted Living, 96 percent, Bladenboro, on Dec. 22.
• Bladen East Health & Rehab, 94 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 29.
The following are those grades for hospitals:
• Cape Fear Valley Healthcare, 99 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 22.
The following are those grades for residential care facilities:
• Northridge Residential, approved, Clarkton, on Dec. 22.
• Midlake Residential, approved, Clarkton, on Dec. 29.
This story authored by the Bladen Journal.