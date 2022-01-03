Let’s eat! Latest inspection grades for restaurants, other facilities

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, educational facilities including restaurants, pre-kindergarten facilities, school cafeterias, food stands, nutition sites, child-care facilities, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, hospitals, and residential care facilities.

The following are those grades for restaurants:

• Vineyard Golf at White Lake, 96.5 percent, White Lake, on Dec. 20.

• Pizza Hut, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 6.

• Cape Fear Valley Healthcare, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 16.

• The Landing Place, 96 percent, White Lake, on Dec. 20.

• Dona Mary, 95.5 percent, Garland, on Dec. 17.

• Dalton’s Grill, 95 percent, Clarkton, on Dec. 2.

• Rise N Fry Chicken & Seaford, 95 percent, Tar Heel, on Dec. 15.

• MinuteMan No. 18, 93 percent, Tar Heel, on Dec. 3.

• Giorgio’s Pizza, 92.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 21.

• El Torito Mexican Restaurant, 92 percent, Bladenboro, on Dec. 17.

The following are those grades for pre-kindergarten facilities:

• Bladenboro Primary, superior, Bladenboro, on Dec. 13.

• Elizabethtown Primary, superior, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 14.

• Anchor Academy-New Light, superior, Bladenboro, on Dec. 15.

The following are those grades for school cafeterias:

• Bladenboro Middle, 99.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Dec. 7.

• East Bladen High, 99.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 8.

• Plain View Primary, 99.5 percent, Tar Heel, on Dec. 9.

• Bladenboro Primary, 99.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Dec. 13.

• Elizabethtown Primary, 99.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 14.

• Elizabethtown Middle, 99 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 10.

• West Bladen High, 98.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Dec. 1.

The following are those grades for food stands:

• Fruitiloka’s Lupitas, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 3.

• Hwy 87 Gas & Grill, 95.5 percent, Tar Heel, on Dec. 2.

The following are those grades for nutition sites:

• Bladenboro Congregate, 98.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Dec. 7.

• Lower Bladen Community Nutrition Site, 98 percent, Kelly, on Dec. 6.

The following are those grades for child-care facilities:

• EBC After School Ministries, superior, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 16.

The following are those grades for nursing homes and assisted living facilities:

• West Bladen Assisted Living, 96 percent, Bladenboro, on Dec. 22.

• Bladen East Health & Rehab, 94 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 29.

The following are those grades for hospitals:

• Cape Fear Valley Healthcare, 99 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 22.

The following are those grades for residential care facilities:

• Northridge Residential, approved, Clarkton, on Dec. 22.

• Midlake Residential, approved, Clarkton, on Dec. 29.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.