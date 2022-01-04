Trooper, detained driver killed when hit by trooper coming to assist; troopers were brothers

RUTHERFORDTON — State Highway Patrol troopers across the state awoke to heart-breaking news Tuesday.

A crash Monday evening about 9 p.m. involved a trooper coming to assist another trooper, who was his brother, and losing control of his cruiser. The trooper and detained motorist alongside the road both died from their injuries.

Trooper John Horton, a 15-year veteran, was pronounced dead at a Spartanburg, South Carolina, hospital. The detained driver was pronounced dead at the scene, a release says.

Trooper James Horton was the patrolman coming to assist at the stop.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton,” a statement in the release from Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr. said. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

The SBI is investigating the crash with assistance from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.