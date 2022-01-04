GREENVILLE — Bladen will become the 28th county served by Trillium Health Resources on Feb. 1.

County commissioners selected the local management entity-managed care organization during discussions, presentations and meetings in the 2021 calendar year. Eastpointe Human Services has previously served the county.

Greg Martin, the county manager, wrote in a Tuesday email that “the transition of data and information is actually taking place now. I understand that members will receive new Medicaid cards indicating that Trillium is the MCO/LME.”

Trillium, a release says, is charged with responsibility “for managing specialty care for individuals with substance use, mental health, and intellectual/development disabilities” and is “committed to helping our communities strengthen foundations of well-being.”

The LME/MCO agency will have three sessions for providers, stakeholders and members on Jan. 19 in an effort to meet the community, and allow the community to meet Trillium. These will be held:

• 10 a.m. to noon for providers at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Service Center, 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown. Providers means any provider or practitioner agencies/LIPs who are currently contracted with Eastpointe and/or serving members living in Bladen County.

• 2 to 4 p.m. for stakeholders at the auditorium of Bladen Community College, 7418 N.C. 41 in Dublin. Stakeholders means any local organizations or community support agencies interested in learning more about Trillium.

• 6 to 8 p.m. for members at the auditorium of Bladen Community College, 7418 N.C. 41 in Dublin. Members means anyone enrolled in Medicaid or state-funded services, including their families or guardians.

The release says, “One of Trillium’s priorities is to be part of the communities we serve so that we can understand the diverse needs of each population in our catchment area. Trillium has already reached out to key partners in Bladen County to help determine any gaps to address immediately. We are in the process of reaching out to all providers currently located in or serving residents in Bladen County.”

Leza Wainwright, the CEO of Trillium, said work is already planned and underway, in particular with new mobile integrated care units through Coastal Horizons.

“We are also in the process of hiring staff who have been assisting individuals along with researching suitable locations for a Trillium office,” Wainwright said in the release. “We look forward to serving the residents of Bladen County in February.”

Medicaid members and state-funded recipients in the county will have access to Trillium’s member and recipient service line at 877-685-2415. The call center, a release says, “handles referrals to our network of providers, directs requests to our Neighborhood Connections team, and collects complaints or grievances. We are committed to the ‘No Wrong Door’ principle: individuals may either contact Trillium or any providers directly for the help they need.”

The Trillium website has dedicated pages to Bladen County. Email Bladen@TrilliumNC.org for inquiries.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.