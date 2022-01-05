Coronavirus: County Health Department counts more than 300 cases; DHHS removes two schools from cluster list

ELIZABETHTOWN — Good news is that two schools are no longer on a coronavirus cluster list.

Bad news is active cases are surging.

Reports Wednesday from the state Department of Health and Human Services, the Bladen County Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention combined to paint a worsening picture here.

On the positive, Bladenboro Primary and Bladenboro Middle schools are each off the cluster list of the DHHS. They had been on in December, including the last report on Dec. 21. West Bladen remained on the report, now listed with no staff cases and 14 among children.

On the outbreak report, DHHS listed Bladen East Health and Rehab with one staff case and two for residents.

The state defines clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools, and outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings. Numbers are cumulative from varying points and do not indicate active.

The negative was more unsettling.

Dr. Terri Duncan’s report from the county Health Department midday on Wednesday indicated another person with connection to COVID-19 has died in the county, and active cases number 306 with eight hospitalized. Bladen County Hospital reported earlier in the week it is at full capacity.

Since the pandemic began, the county has logged 99 fatalities, 6,184 positive tests, and 5,779 recoveries. There have been 222 positive tests in January reports.

Statewide on Wednesday, there had been 19,542 deaths recorded since the pandemic began and 1,763,614 positive tests. There are 3,099 hospitalized across the state.

The county and the state do not update numbers in relation to false positive tests.

The CDC report was more friendly to active cases, listing just 112. On Dec. 29, it was 11. Its vaccination update was showing only modest rather than significant jumps upward.

The CDC says Bladen County has 46.7 percent (15,275) of the total population fully vaccinated and 57.7 percent (18,879) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 53.2 percent and 65.7 percent, respectively. The percentages are not a match for this past summer’s population totals from the U.S. Census.

The CDC has all 100 counties in the state in the high designation for community transmission. The period measured is Dec. 27 to Sunday for case rate, and Dec. 26 to Saturday for percent positivity.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 65 percent of the ventilators, 14 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 19 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,982 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,754 in Bladenboro; 788 in Clarkton; 606 in East Arcadia; 346 in White Oak; 307 in Tar Heel; 155 in Council; and 129 in Kelly.

There are 37 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 33 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In Bladen County, ages for 43 deaths are suppressed; 19 are ages 50-64, 16 are ages 65-74, 13 are ages 75-and-older, and seven are ages 25-49. The ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 17-and-under has 17 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent.

In racial data for the county, 60 of the deaths are suppressed, 26 are known to be white, and nine are called “other;” in cases, 52 percent are white, 26 percent are suppressed, and 22 percent are “other.”

Statewide, ages 75-and-older has made up 50 percent of the fatalities, ages 65-74 has 24 percent, ages 50-64 has 19 percent and ages 25-49 has 6 percent. The ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, ages 50-64 has 19 percent, ages 17-and-under has 17 percent, ages 18-24 has 13 percent, ages 65-74 has 7 percent and ages 75-or-older has 5 percent.

In racial data for the state, 68 percent of deaths are known to be white, 23 percent are black, 7 percent are called “other,” and 1 percent each are American Indian and Asian or Pacific Islander; in cases, 60 percent are white, 22 percent are black, 15 percent are “other,” 2 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 1 percent are American Indian.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, Cumberland has had 512 deaths and 54,480 cases; Robeson has had 459 deaths and 28,046 cases; Columbus has had 235 deaths and 11,004 cases; Sampson has had 145 deaths and 12,508 cases; and Pender has had 104 deaths and 10,208 cases — a total of 1,455 deaths and 116,246 cases. This six-county southeastern pocket of the state represents 7.9 percent of the deaths (1,554) and 6.9 percent of the cases (122,430).

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.6 percent of the deaths (7,162) and 46.4 percent of the cases (819,137) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,327 deaths and 193,301 positive cases, Gaston County has had 654 deaths and 47,303 cases, Rowan County has had 500 deaths and 30,025 cases, Union County has had 390 deaths and 43,365 cases, Cabarrus County has had 381 deaths and 39,692 cases — a total of 3,252 deaths and 353,686 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 920 deaths and 169,666 cases, Johnston County has had 347 deaths and 38,644 cases, Durham County has had 269 deaths and 43,075 cases, and Orange County has had 112 deaths and 14,740 cases — a total of 1,648 deaths and 266,125 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 947 deaths and 80,654 cases, Forsyth County has had 626 deaths and 62,919 cases, Randolph County has had 345 deaths and 25,394 cases, and Davidson County has had 344 deaths and 30,359 cases — a total of 2,262 deaths and 199,326 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 57.4 million confirmed cases and 831,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 35 million.

There have been more than 5.4 million deaths worldwide and 297 million cases.

